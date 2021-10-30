Chanting Gayatri Mantra changes people's life: Amit Shah

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said chanting Gayatri Mantra changes people's life while adding that prudence, honesty, responsibility and bravery should be considered an integral part of life.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-10-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 18:27 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Haridwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Home Minister Amit Shah was speaking at Shantikunj Golden Jubilee celebrations in Haridwar.

Addressing the event, Shah said, "Veda Samvat chanting of Gayatri Mantra changes people's life. In the Sanatan Dharma, many mysteries of physiology and nature have been mentioned in a very simple way. When I was four years old, my grandfather taught me the Gayatri Mantra. I started chanting Gayatri Mantra since childhood. Compassion and good thinking are basic feelings of human life. Prudence, honesty, responsibility and bravery should be considered an integral part of life." The Union Home Minister said a divine atmosphere has been created at Shantikunj in Haridwar by chanting Gayatri Mantra crores of times. He said that it gives energy and consciousness and increases the joy and enthusiasm in the person.

Shah said Pandit Shri Ram Sharma Acharya propagated Gayatri Mantra all over the world. "It has brought a change in the lives of crores of people," he stated. "This year is not only the golden jubilee year of Gayatri Teerth Shantikunj, but it is also the Amrit Mahotsav of the country's independence. I am using the word independence of the country very thoughtfully. There is a misconception in the minds of some people that the country is completing 75 years. Our country is eternal, beyond any calculation. But after getting freedom from British slavery politically, now the country is completing 75 years, for which we are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav," he added. (ANI)

