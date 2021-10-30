Left Menu

India-NZ T20 World Cup clash: Delhi cafe offers discounts, Halloween themed celebration

A cafe in Delhi is offering the fun of the cricket march wrapped in a spooky Halloween themed evening, during India's 'do-or-die' ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game, on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 18:57 IST
Visual from Cafe Unwind (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A cafe in Delhi is offering the fun of the cricket march wrapped in a spooky Halloween themed evening, during India's 'do-or-die' ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game, on Sunday. Meant to be the spookiest time of the year, the festival of Halloween or All Saints' Eve is celebrated on October 31 to mark the beginning of fall and in remembrance of the departed souls.

Talking to ANI, Anuj Rana, manager of Unwind Cafe in Ansal Plaza said, "As tomorrow is Halloween, and India is meeting New Zealand after a long time for a world cup, and it could be our revenge as we lost the 2019 World Cup Semi-Final to them." "We are preparing a lot for the occasion. We will also offer complimentary drinks to guests if India wins. Also, if any guest is a die-hard fan of Virat Kohli, and like Kohli if their birth date is on 18 of any month then we will offer them handsome discounts. They will surely love it," he added.

The cafe offers North Indian, Chinese, Continental, and Italian cuisines along with an assortment of beverages and soothing live music. India and New Zealand will lock horns against each other in the Super 12 stages of the World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides will enter the contest after suffering a loss against Pakistan. Though India is one of the strongest teams, they last defeated New Zealand in an ICC tournament, 18 years ago.

According to a popular theory, the tradition of Halloween is heavily influenced by ancient Celtic harvest festivals and that of mainly Samhain. Like most other festivals, Halloween too will be celebrated this year in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

