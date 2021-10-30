Left Menu

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 30-10-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 22:40 IST
T20WC Scoreboard: AUS vs ENG
  • United Arab Emirates

England Innings: Jason Roy lbw b Zampa 22 Jos Buttler not out 71 Dawid Malan c Wade b Agar 8 Jonny Bairstow not out 16 Extras: (B-5, W-3, NB-1) 9 Total: (2 wkts, 11.4 Overs) 126 Fall of Wickets: 66-1, 97-2.

Bowler: Mitchell Starc 3-0-37-0, Josh Hazlewood 2-0-18-0, Pat Cummins 1-0-14-0, Ashton Agar 2.4-0-15-1, Adam Zampa 3-0-37-1.

