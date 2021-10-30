Left Menu

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala in next 3 days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in various districts of Kerala for the next three days.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 30-10-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 23:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in various districts of Kerala for the next three days. IMD issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts and a yellow alert in Alapuzha Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts, for Friday.

The orange alert denoted heavy to very heavy rainfall, whereas the yellow alert denotes moderate to heavy rainfall. For November 1, the weather forecasting agency issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts, whereas a yellow alert was issued for districts of Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

The IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad, on November 2, whereas moderate to heavy rainfall is forecasted in districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram will remain on yellow alert on the same day. Even after the monsoon is almost over, heavy rainfall has been lashing the central and southern districts of the state for the past few weeks. Rivers are in spate in many parts of the State, overflowing their banks and flooding low-lying regions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

