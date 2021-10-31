Left Menu

Petrol, diesel prices rise after fifth consecutive hike

Petrol and diesel prices increased for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday to touch record high levels across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 08:26 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Petrol and diesel prices increased for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday to touch record high levels across the country. With a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 109.34 a litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike by 35 paise and took the fuel's rate to Rs 98.07 per litre in the national capital.

Mumbai also reported a surge in fuel prices as compared to yesterday. The petrol in retail cost stands at Rs 115.51 per litre whereas diesel costs Rs 106.23 per litre today in Mumbai. As for Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 109. 79 per litre, while diesel is Rs 101.19 per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 106.04 and Rs 102.25 per litre respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. Meanwhile, the Central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

Earlier, a source told ANI that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries. "As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others," said the source. (ANI)

