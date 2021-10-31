Left Menu

Jain monk found dead in Indore temple

A Jain monk was found dead reportedly under suspicious circumstances at Digambar Jain Temple in Indore's Nanda Nagar area on Saturday night, said the police.

Jain monk found dead in Indore temple
A Jain monk was found dead reportedly under suspicious circumstances at Digambar Jain Temple in Indore's Nanda Nagar area on Saturday night, said the police. The monk has been identified as Vimadsagar Maharaj and was found hanging by a fan inside a room of the temple.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nihit Upadhyay said, "According to preliminary investigation, the door was locked from inside. We have sent the body of the monk for autopsy. After the post-mortem report, we can know the exact cause of the death." Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

