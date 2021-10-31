Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in the national capital on her 37th death anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 08:55 IST
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 37th death anniversary
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying tributes to former PM Indira Gandhi at Delhi's Shakti Sthal on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in the national capital on her 37th death anniversary. Taking to Twitter, he said, "My grandmother continued to serve the country fearlessly till the last moment - her life is a source of inspiration for us. Best example of women power, humble tribute to Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day."

Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984. She was shot dead by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence at Akbar Road on October 31, 1984, which led to anti-Sikh riots in several parts of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

