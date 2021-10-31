India conducts over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours
Over 11 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on October 30 taking the total samples tested to 60.83 crore, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 09:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Over 11 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on October 30 taking the total samples tested to 60.83 crore, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.
A total of 11,35,142 samples were tested yesterday while 60,83,19,915 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 30. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Council of Medical Research
- India
- 60
- 83
Advertisement