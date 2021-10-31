Left Menu

AIIMS Rishikesh satellite centre to boost health infra in Kumaon

The satellite center of AIIMS Rishikesh will be opened in Udham Singh Nagar district of the state to provide treatment services to the patients of the Kumaon division.

ANI | Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 31-10-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 10:28 IST
AIIMS Rishikesh satellite centre to boost health infra in Kumaon
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The satellite center of AIIMS Rishikesh will be opened in Udham Singh Nagar district of the state to provide treatment services to the patients of the Kumaon division. "Ministry received requests from Uttarakhand Government for setting up of an AIIMS/Satellite Centre of AIIMS, Rishikesh in Kumaon Mandal. Suitability of land offered by State Government may be assessed by Technical Team. Subject to suitability matter may be taken forward", Union Health Ministry tweeted.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for this. The letter regarding the opening of a satellite center by AIIMS Rishikesh at Udham Singh Nagar has been received by the Director of AIIMS Rishikesh on behalf of Nilambuj Sharan, Economic Adviser to the Government of India.

In the letter of Saran, Economic Adviser to the Government of India, on the lines of the satellite center operated by AIIMS Bhubaneswar in Balasore, Odisha, AIIMS Rishikesh has asked to make necessary arrangements to run the satellite center of AIIMS at Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India
4
Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

 Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021