BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Q3 Profit Rises

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * Q3 SALES 359.09 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 200.06 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 114.09 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 44.21 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO * Q3 SAW IMPACT OF HIGHER CRUDE OIL PRICES AND VOLUMES SOLD

* Q3 SAW STRONGER REFINING AND CHEMICALS MARGINS * DURING THE THIRD QUARTER, THE HAWIYAH GAS PLANT EXPANSION PROJECT REACHED ADVANCED STAGES OF CONSTRUCTION

* PROJECT IS PART OF THE HARADH GAS INCREMENT PROGRAM AND IS EXPECTED TO BE ONSTREAM IN 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

