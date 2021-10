BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Q3 Dividend Of $18.8 Bln

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * Q2 DIVIDEND OF $18.8 BILLION PAID IN THE THIRD QUARTER; Q3 DIVIDEND OF $18.8 BILLION TO BE PAID IN THE FOURTH QUARTER

* Q3 FREE CASH FLOW $28.7 BILLION * Q3 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $36.3 BILLION

* ARAMCO CONTINUES TO INVEST FOR THE FUTURE WITH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF $7.6 BILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER * GEARING RATIO 17.2% ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 COMPARED TO 23% ON DECEMBER 31, 2020

* ACHIEVING 99.7% RELIABILITY IN THE DELIVERY OF CRUDE OIL AND OTHER PRODUCTS IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2021 * TOTAL HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION OF 12.9 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY OF OIL EQUIVALENT IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2021

* SAUDI ARAMCO CEO SAYS OUR EXCEPTIONAL THIRD QUARTER PERFORMANCE WAS A RESULT OF INCREASED ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN KEY MARKETS * Q3 AVERAGE CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION OF 9.5 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY (BPD)

* SAUDI ARAMCO CEO SAYS SOME HEADWINDS STILL EXIST FOR THE GLOBAL ECONOMY, PARTLY DUE TO SUPPLY CHAIN BOTTLENECKS, BUT WE ARE OPTIMISTIC THAT ENERGY DEMAND WILL REMAIN HEALTHY FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE. * SAUDI ARAMCO CEO SAYS LOOKING AHEAD, WE ARE MAINTAINING OUR STRATEGY TO INVEST FOR THE LONG TERM

* DURING THE THIRD QUARTER, THE HAWIYAH GAS PLANT EXPANSION PROJECT REACHED ADVANCED STAGES OF CONSTRUCTION. * ARAMCO CEO SAYS WE WILL BUILD ON OUR TRACK RECORD OF LOW-COST AND LOW-CARBON INTENSITY PERFORMANCE TO ADVANCE OUR RECENTLY ANNOUNCED AMBITION TO ACHIEVE NET-ZERO SCOPE 1 AND SCOPE 2 GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS ACROSS OUR WHOLLY-OWNED OPERATED ASSETS BY 2050."

* HAWIYAH GAS IS PART OF THE HARADH GAS INCREMENT PROGRAM AND IS EXPECTED TO BE ONSTREAM IN 2022 * ARAMCO MAINTAINS A FLEXIBLE APPROACH TO CAPITAL ALLOCATION AND CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2021 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $35 BILLION

