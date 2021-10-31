Left Menu

Uttarakhand: 11 killed, 4 injured in road accident in Dehradun's Chakrata

11 people were killed and four were left injured in a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Sunday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 31-10-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 11:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Chakrata sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) rushed to the spot along with local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

