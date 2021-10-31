Left Menu

Administration trying to pull down protesting farmers tents, alleges Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday warned the Centre saying that if the administration pulls down farmer's tents at protest sites, they will set tents at police stations and District Magistrate's offices.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday warned the Centre saying that if the administration pulls down farmer's tents at protest sites, they will set tents at police stations and District Magistrate's offices. "We have come to know that the administration is trying to pull down the tents here with the help of JCB. If they do that, the farmers will set up their tents at Police stations, DM offices," Tikait told ANI.

Earlier in the day, he tweeted, "If there is an attempt to forcibly remove the farmers from the borders, then they will turn government offices across the country into Galla Mandi." Delhi Police on Thursday night started removing barricades placed at the Tikri and Ghazipur borders where farmers were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

The stretch was shut for over 11 months ever since the farmers' agitation started and commuters have been citing inconvenience during their travelling. Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

