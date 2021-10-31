Left Menu

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Puducherry college comes up with open-air classrooms

The Tagore Government Arts and Science College of Puducherry has started conducting outdoor classes for students in an attempt to give them an experience of studying in the lap of nature.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 31-10-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 12:59 IST
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Puducherry college comes up with open-air classrooms
A visual from of an open-air classroom in Tagore Government Arts and Science College, Puducherry. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tagore Government Arts and Science College of Puducherry has started conducting outdoor classes for students in an attempt to give them an experience of studying in the lap of nature. "Due to COVID-19, we've come up with an idea of an open-air classroom. Classes are being held under green cover. Students are happy and enjoying this initiative," says principal Sasikanta Das of Tagore Government Arts and Science College.

He further added that" Earlier this concept of the open-air classroom was only there in Shantiniketan, West Bengal, but I feel that this concept should be followed everywhere where there is a possibility." Binu Marcus, assistant department of English department says, "This concept of the open-air classroom is an innovative idea of our principal Sasikanta Das and this innovative idea actually gives students a wonderful experience of nature and a way of coming out of the digital world". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021