NIA arrests two more suspects in J-K terrorism conspiracy case

New Delhi [india], October 31 (ANI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more accused in Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case related to nefarious designs for undertaking violent terrorist acts in the Union Territory and other major cities, the agency said on Sunday. The agency arrested Ishfaq Ahmed Wani and Umar Bhat on Saturday during raids at some specific locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The case relates to conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J-K and other major cities by cadres of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc. NIA had registered the case on October 10 this year and initiated the investigation. Till now 25 accused persons have been arrested in this case by NIA.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons are terror associates and Over Ground Workers of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists," said the NIA. (ANI)

