Amid COVID-19 pandemic, local train services resume in West Bengal with 50 pc seating capacity

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the local train services across West Bengal resumed with 50 per cent seating capacity on Sunday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-10-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 14:13 IST
A visual from the Sainthia Junction railway station in Birbhum district on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 990 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours.

Earlier this week, the Central government asked the West Bengal government to take note of the rising cases of COVID-19 in Kolkata and take measures to contain the spread of the virus following Durga Puja celebrations. (ANI)

