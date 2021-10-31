Amid COVID-19 pandemic, local train services resume in West Bengal with 50 pc seating capacity
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the local train services across West Bengal resumed with 50 per cent seating capacity on Sunday.
ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-10-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 14:13 IST
Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 990 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours.
Earlier this week, the Central government asked the West Bengal government to take note of the rising cases of COVID-19 in Kolkata and take measures to contain the spread of the virus following Durga Puja celebrations. (ANI)
