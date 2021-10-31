Left Menu

Death toll in Dehradun accident climbs to 13, 2 people rescued so far

The death toll in the Dehradun road mishap climbed to 13 on Sunday, informed Dehradun District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 31-10-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 14:53 IST
Death toll in Dehradun accident climbs to 13, 2 people rescued so far
Dehradun DM R Rajesh Kumar speaking to ANI on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll in the Dehradun road mishap climbed to 13 on Sunday, informed Dehradun District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar. He further stated that teams have been deployed at the accident site to conduct rescue operations and two have been rescued so far.

Dehradun District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar has given further information on the road accident of Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "We had received info that the vehicle rolled down a gorge. The teams are on the spot and 13 deaths are confirmed and two have been rescued so far and making postmortem facility available at the spot.

"CM has sent a message that compensation will be given to injured and kins of deceased", he added. Earlier in the day, 11 people were killed and four were left injured in a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021