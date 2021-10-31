Death toll in Dehradun accident climbs to 13, 2 people rescued so far

The death toll in the Dehradun road mishap climbed to 13 on Sunday, informed Dehradun District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar. He further stated that teams have been deployed at the accident site to conduct rescue operations and two have been rescued so far.

Dehradun District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar has given further information on the road accident of Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "We had received info that the vehicle rolled down a gorge. The teams are on the spot and 13 deaths are confirmed and two have been rescued so far and making postmortem facility available at the spot.

"CM has sent a message that compensation will be given to injured and kins of deceased", he added. Earlier in the day, 11 people were killed and four were left injured in a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district. (ANI)

