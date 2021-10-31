Left Menu

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: J-K police organises mini-marathon on National Unity Day

The Jammu and Kashmir police organised on Sunday a mini-marathon to promote the message of 'Peace and Unity' near Dal Lake in Srinagar on the occasion of National Unity Day as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 15:03 IST
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: J-K police organises mini-marathon on National Unity Day
J&K police organises mini marathon on National Unity Day (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu and Kashmir police organised on Sunday a mini-marathon to promote the message of 'Peace and Unity' near Dal Lake in Srinagar on the occasion of National Unity Day as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. The marathon which was conducted from Police Golf Course till Nishat Garden was organised for Children, specially-abled and senior citizens.

"More than 700 people including children, senior citizens participated in the event. I congratulate Armed Police for coordinating and organising this program," says Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police. "We enjoyed a lot in this marathon. We had fun as we got to meet people from various districts who participated in today's event," said Faik Imran, participant.

"We came here with our specially-abled teams of Basketball and Cricket. I request the administration to organise more such events like this. Today we realised that special abled person like us are part of the society," said another participant. Various events under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations are being organised to commemorate the 75 years of independence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

