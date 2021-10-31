Left Menu

Portion of mall construction site in Delhi caves in

A few shanties collapsed at the under-construction Omaxe Mall in Chandni Chowk area after the mound of sand beneath it sunk on Sunday, informed fire department officials.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 15:06 IST
Portion of mall construction site in Delhi caves in
A visual from the construction site in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A few shanties collapsed at the under-construction Omaxe Mall in Chandni Chowk area after the mound of sand beneath it sunk on Sunday, informed fire department officials. Fire Department and DDMA are inspecting the site to ascertain if somebody is trapped in the mound

As per officials, there is no confirmed information on the number of injured or any possible death. Before the authorities could have reached the spot, the locals had sent 2-3 injured persons to the hospital by their own means, as per the department.

Prima facie it looks like the soil underneath the building sank, however, a detailed investigation behind the incident is underway, informed officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

