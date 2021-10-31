Left Menu

SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh resigns from UP Assembly alleging non-fulfilment of promises by BJP govt

Rakesh Pratap Singh, Samajwadi Party SP MLA from Gauriganj constituency in Amethi, on Sunday tendered his resignation from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, alleging non-fulfilment of promises by the states BJP government.Speaking to PTI, Singh said, Today I met Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit and tendered my resignation. Accusing the BJP government of peddling lies, Singh said he had raised some demands and the government had assured him of fulfilling them.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-10-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 15:17 IST
SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh resigns from UP Assembly alleging non-fulfilment of promises by BJP govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rakesh Pratap Singh, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Gauriganj constituency in Amethi, on Sunday tendered his resignation from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, alleging non-fulfillment of promises by the state's BJP government.

Speaking to PTI, Singh said, ''Today I met Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit and tendered my resignation.'' Accusing the BJP government of peddling lies, Singh said he had raised some demands and the government had assured him of fulfilling them. However, the demands were not fulfilled.

When contacted, Speaker Dixit told PTI, ''MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh met me today and submitted his resignation letter. The matter will be examined as per rules and a decision will be taken.'' He sat on an 'Anshan (protest fast) at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the state capital. ''The government is speaking lies. Hence, there is no point in sitting in the House. Officials are weakening the democratic system and do not follow the directions of the elected government,'' he alleged.

Mentioning the repair of two damaged roads in his constituency, Singh said, ''On February 25, the government assured the House that the damaged roads will be repaired within three months, but the work has not started till now.'' ''On October 2, I submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate of Amethi that if the repair of the two roads does not start, I will resign from the membership of the UP Legislative Assembly and sit on an anshan. But despite this the work did not start,'' he added. Uttar Pradesh goes to Assembly polls early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021