Left Menu

No shortage of fertilisers in UP, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that there is no shortage of Diammonium phosphate (DAP) and other fertilisers in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-10-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 15:31 IST
No shortage of fertilisers in UP, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaking to reporters on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that there is no shortage of Diammonium phosphate (DAP) and other fertilisers in Uttar Pradesh. He also said that he has spoken to Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya about the same.

"There's no shortage of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), the situation had arisen temporarily. Yesterday I spoke with Chemicals and Fertilizers Min Mansukh Mandaviya," said Pradhan while speaking to reporters here on Saturday. The Union Minister further stated that he will not let Uttar Pradesh face a shortage of even 1 kilogram of DAP in November.

Earlier this week, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for ignoring the interests of the farmers, alleging that there is a 'severe' shortage of fertilisers in the Bundelkhand region of the state. Her remarks had come after meeting the families of 4 farmers who allegedly fell ill and died while waiting in the queue for purchasing fertilizers. The Bundelkhand region is facing agricultural fertilizer scarcity.

The developments in the state come ahead of Assembly polls due to be held early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021