Left Menu

G20 nations need to accelerate phasing out of coal power -Draghi

A summit of the world's 20 richest economies must agree to accelerate the phasing out of coal and invest more in renewable energy, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told fellow G20 leaders on Sunday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 31-10-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 16:26 IST
G20 nations need to accelerate phasing out of coal power -Draghi
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Italy

A summit of the world's 20 richest economies must agree to accelerate the phasing out of coal and invest more in renewable energy, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told fellow G20 leaders on Sunday. "The decisions we take today will have a direct impact on the success of the (U.N.) Glasgow climate summit and ultimately on our ability to tackle the climate crisis," Draghi said, referring to the COP26 conference which kicks off on Monday.

"We must accelerate the phasing out of coal and invest more in renewable energy. We also need to make sure to use available resources wisely, which means that we should become able to adapt our technologies and lifestyle to this new world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021