G20 leaders have reached deal on climate language in final communique - source

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 31-10-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 16:40 IST
The leaders of the Group of 20 major economies have reached an agreement on the wording of the final communique which will be released at the end of their two-day summit, a G20 official told Reuters on Sunday.

Further details were not immediately available.

Diplomats have been negotiating hard-to-bridge differences on how to tackle global warming, with phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies, ending coal power and a firm date for achieving net zero carbon emissions among the main sticking points, sources said earlier on Sunday.

Also Read: The latest on the Group of 20 summit

