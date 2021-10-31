Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed condolences to the people who lost their families in the Chakrata road accident and said the state government is engaged in providing all possible help and treatment to the injured.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 16:47 IST
Amit Shah expresses condolence over loss of lives in Uttarakhand's Chakrata road accident
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed condolences to the people who lost their families in the Chakrata road accident and said the state government is engaged in providing all possible help and treatment to the injured. "I express my condolences to the people who have lost their families in Chakrata, Uttarakhand when their car fell into a gorge. May God give them the strength to bear this grief. The state government is engaged in providing all possible help and treatment to the injured," Shah said in a tweet.

The Union Home Minister wished for a speedy recovery of the injured. Meanwhile, the death toll in the Dehradun road mishap climbed to 13 on Sunday, informed Dehradun District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar.

The road accident took place at Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of those who lost their lives in a road accident in Chakrata and Rs 50.000 will be given to the injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

