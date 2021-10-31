Indian pharma industry needs to address climate change challenges, says Principal Scientific Adviser to GoI

India's pharma industry should gear up to address challenges arising out of climate change, biodiversity and environmental impacts, said Professor K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. Speaking at the webinar on "Affordability and Innovation: Ensuring Quality Drugs for All", organised by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, on Friday, Professor Raghavan also dwelled on the necessity of strong industry-academia linkages and combinatorial approach of computational and experimental work to push for new drug discovery.

The webinar was organised as part of activities to commemorate the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Indian independence during the year-long 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and was chaired by Professor Raghavan. As per a release issued by the Ministry of Chemical and Fertiliser, S Aparna, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the fact that NPPA has been at the forefront of the commitment of the government to ensure affordable medicines to patients.

She also mentioned about government's support to industry through the PLI scheme to innovate the capacities in biologics, gene cell therapy, complex generics, and medicines of the future. Kamlesh Kumar Pant, Chairman, NPPA, during his address highlighted the role played by NPPA in making medicines available at affordable prices. He also mentioned higher prices being approved by NPPA for proposals with incremental innovations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)