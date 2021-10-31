Schools in Kerala to re-open from Monday, CM says guidelines need to be strictly followed

As Kerala is all set to re-open schools from Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the guidelines prepared jointly by the Department of Health and the Department of Education need to be strictly followed by all schools. "It is very important to keep the schools functioning in a safe manner. The support of teachers and parents alike is essential in this regard. For this, the guidelines prepared jointly by the Department of Health and the Department of Education in collaboration with other departments need to be strictly followed," the Chief Minister said.

"Important instructions have been passed on to schools and to parents also," Vijayan said. The Chief Minister said that the schools would implement necessary instructions to control congestion in schools, maintain maximum social distance among children, and ensure cleanliness in classrooms and surroundings.

"Each school will work in collaboration with the health department to take the necessary steps to complete the safety procedures. Necessary mechanisms are in place to monitor and implement these activities," he said. Detailing on the government's decision over re-opening schools in the state, Vijayan said that the study was able to progress well through online classes, but students missed the school ambience.

"There were challenges in online education but the situation is changing from Monday," he said. "The number of new cases and patients undergoing treatment has been greatly reduced. The government has taken the decision with utmost vigilance. Classes one to seven, classes 10 and 12 will start from November 1 and the rest from November 15, he added. (ANI)