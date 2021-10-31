Left Menu

Girdawari work will be completed within 3 days in villages affected by water logging: Khattar

He assured the farmers that the Girdawari work would be completed in the coming three days.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-10-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 18:33 IST
Girdawari work will be completed within 3 days in villages affected by water logging: Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ordered the Sonipat deputy commissioner on Sunday to start girdawari (revenue survey) within 24 hours regarding the problem of water logging in the villages of Kharkhoda area.

He assured the farmers that the girdawari work would be completed in the coming three days.

The development came after farmers of about 20 villages of Kharkhoda area met Khattar at his residence here on Sunday.

While handing over the memorandum, they urged the chief minister to personally inspect the areas affected by water logging.

Khattar said work is going on continuously to resolve the problem of water logging wherever it is being faced.

Water has been drained with the help of pumps in most of the areas, in the remaining areas also the drainage work will be completed very soon, an official statement quoting the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister ordered the Sonipat deputy commissioner to take immediate action regarding the problems being faced by the farmers of Kharkhoda region.

Khattar said the problem of water logging has increased due to unseasonal rains.

For drainage in Sonipat district, water is being drawn through 85 electric pumps and 50 diesel pumps. Apart from this, he has given orders to the deputy commissioner that if a farmer does the work of drainage by using his own tractor, then he should be provided money for diesel.

After this, the compensation amount will be released to the farmers as soon as possible.

Khattar also ordered the Power Department to provide 24 hours electricity for the next 10 days to the villages affected by water logging.

He said due to the availability of 24 hours electricity, the work of drainage by pumps would be completed soon and farmers would be able to prepare the fields for sowing the crops.

