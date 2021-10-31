Left Menu

Congress pays tributes to 'Iron Lady of India' Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) on Sunday organised a special programme at the Congress headquarters in the national capital to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

Former PM Indira Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) on Sunday organised a special programme at the Congress headquarters in the national capital to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. The women's wing of the party also organised a blood donation camp on the occasion.

Speaking to ANI, Mahila Congress Chief Neeta D'Souza said, "If we remember Indira Ji's last speech she said that her every drop of blood is to build India. We have organised a blood donation camp because due to the COVID pandemic, it is difficult to arrange blood at the time of emergency. It is our way of remembering Indira Gandhi ji." Indian Youth Congress (IYC) also organised a special programme on the "martyrdom day" of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and honoured women's working in different fields.

Youth Congress president Srinivas said the programme was organised to tribute to the country's first woman Prime Minister "Iron Lady" Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in the national capital on her 37th death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "My grandmother continued to serve the country fearlessly till the last moment - her life is a source of inspiration for us. Best example of women power, humble tribute to Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day." Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

She was shot dead by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence at Akbar Road on October 31, 1984, which led to anti-Sikh riots in several parts of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

