Fuel price rise: Newspaper pamphlets in MP's Balaghat inform of low retail rates in Maha

A sizable number of people in Balaghat city in Madhya Pradesh got pamphlets in their newspapers on Sunday informing them that petrol and diesel were cheaper by at least Rs 4 per litre in Gondia in neighbouring Maharashtra.

According to petrol pump owners, the situation is not different at other borders in MP as the prices of petrol and diesel are cheaper in neighbouring states.

The pamphlets also said purchasers of fuel could get a free fill of nitrogen in their vehicle tyres as an added measure in Gondia, which is around 45 kilometres from Balaghat district headquarters.

''The price of petrol in Balaghat has reached Rs 120.42 after a hike of 36 paise, while diesel is retailing at Rs 109.69 per litre post a 37 paise hike as on Sunday. Petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 116.29 a litre and 105.72 per litre respectively in Gondia,'' Ashok Bajaj, owner of a petrol pump in Deotola area of Balaghat, told PTI.

''The Hindi pamphlets have mentioned the name of Gaurishankar & Sons, located at Jai Stambh Chowk in Gondia. It was distributed along with the newspapers in Balaghat to attract people towards lower prices of petrol and diesel in Maharashtra,” he said.

The business had already taken a hit due to the difference in prices in the two states, and these pamphlets, as well similar banners in the border areas of Maharashtra, would further affect the trade, he added.

Newspaper agency owner Ramesh Bawankar said some 10,000 pamphlets were distributed along with newspapers in the city on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Annupur district in Madhya Pradesh bordering Chhattisgarh continues to report the highest rates of petrol and diesel in the state, with Sunday's retail prices reaching Rs 121.49 a litre for petrol and Rs 110.66 a litre for diesel, a petrol pump owner said.

In Barwani, another district bordering Maharashtra, the price of petrol was Rs 120.34 per litre while diesel was being sold at Rs 109.61 per litre, said Dayal Chouhan, a petrol pump manager in Khetia, located on the MP-Maharashtra border.

''Petrol and diesel are cheaper in Maharashtra by around Rs 5 and Rs 4, respectively, in comparison to rates in Barwani. Most vehicle owners from here drive down to Maharashtra, which is around a km away from Khetia, to buy fuel. Vehicles coming into MP are also filling up in the neighbouring state,'' Chouhan said.

Several fuel pump owners said business in border areas of MP was affected as people were going to Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh to purchase petrol and diesel.

Bhagya Pratap Sisodia, a petrol pump owner in Malthone in the Sagar district bordering Uttar Pradesh, lamented that the fuel business was hit badly. “The price of petrol was Rs 117.86 a litre on Saturday while diesel was sold at 107.70 per litre here in Malthone, located a couple of km away from the UP border. Petrol and diesel are cheaper across the border by up to about Rs 10,” Sisodia told PTI. He claimed that what he earns in a month, the petrol pump located a few km away in UP earns in a day as most of the truckers and vehicles choose to refuel there.

A similar situation is prevailing in the Jhabua district in MP along the Gujarat border. “The petrol price on Saturday is Rs 119.05 a litre while diesel was sold at Rs 108 per litre here. The petrol is cheaper by Rs 10 in Gujarat while diesel is cheaper by Rs 2,” said Hussain Pitolwala, owner of a petrol pump at Pitol located on the Gujarat border. He said vehicles buy only minimum fuel from his petrol pump so that they can cross the border and refuel there. Arif Jameel, a petrol pump owner from Neemuch bordering Rajasthan said petrol is sold at 119.18 a litre and diesel at 108.53 a litre. “Petrol is cheaper by around Rs 3 and diesel by about Re one per litre across the border in Rajasthan. Farmers and transporters store the fuel in drums whenever they get an opportunity to go to Rajasthan. This has affected local business,” he said.

