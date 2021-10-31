T20WC Scoreboard: AFG vs NAM

Namibia Innings: Craig Williams c (sub) Usman Ghani b Naveen-ul-Haq 1 Michael van Lingen c Hamid b Naveen-ul-Haq 11 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton b Gulbadin 14 Gerhard Erasmus b Hamid 12 Zane Green b Rashid Khan 1 David Wiese b Hamid 26 JJ Smit c Mohammad Shahzad b Hamid 0 Jan Frylinck c Nabi b Naveen-ul-Haq 6 Pikky Ya France c and b Gulbadin 3 Ruben Trumpelmann not out 12 Bernard Scholtz not out 6 Extras: (LB-2, W-4) 6 Total: (9 wkts, 20 Overs) 98 Fall of Wickets: 2-1, 16-2, 29-3, 36-4, 56-5, 56-6, 69-7, 77-8, 80-9.

Bowler: Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-26-3, Mohammad Nabi 2-0-17-0, Hamid Hassan 4-0-9-3, Gulbadin Naib 4-1-19-2, Karim Janat 2-0-11-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-14-1.

