West Bengal: 8 held after TMC worker killed in clash in Bankura

West Bengal police, on Sunday, arrested at least eight people after a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was killed during a clash between two groups in Bankura district.

ANI | Bankura (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-10-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 20:24 IST
TMC worker Biplab Roy, who was killed in the clash (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal police, on Sunday, arrested at least eight people after a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was killed during a clash between two groups in Bankura district. As per the official statement of the police, the Khatra Sub Divisional Court remanded 5-day custody of all eight accused to the police.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Mandi village of Taldangra police station limits in West Bengal's Bankura district. According to locals, a clash occurred between two groups in which a local TMC worker Biplab Roy suffered serious injury.

"He was taken to Bankura Sammilani Medical college hospital where doctors declared him dead," a local said. While the TMC blamed BJP workers for carrying out the attack, the Opposition party in the state has denied the charges. BJP called it an internal attack between two groups of TMC workers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

