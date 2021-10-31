People have to accept inflation, government can't give everything for free: Madhya Pradesh Minister

Asked about the rising inflation in the country, Madhya Pradesh Labour Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia on Sunday claimed that people should not complain about the rising prices as the income all sections of the society has also been rising. Addressing media in Indore, the BJP leader claimed that governments can't give everything for "free" to people.

"Hasn't the income of the common man increased? Government can't give everything for free. People should understand that if their income is rising, then they will have to accept inflation also," said Sisodia. He further claimed that people who used to earn Rs 5,000 per month are now earning Rs 25,000 to 30,000. "Aren't vegetable, milk sellers getting better prices?" he asked.

The Minister said that problem of inflation was also there during Congress-led government in the state and the country, adding "this is a wheel which keeps on moving and we have to accept it." "Ten years ago, the person who was earning Rs 6,000 and is making Rs 50,000 today, and yet people want petrol and diesel at old rates - this is not possible at all," he added.

Prices of essential commodities, especially fuel, have witnessed a steep rise in recent months. On Sunday, petrol and diesel prices increased for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday to touch record high levels across the country. With a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 109.34 a litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike by 35 paise and took the fuel's rate to Rs 98.07 per litre in the national capital. In Bhopal, petrol costs Rs 118.07 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 107.50 per litre.

Sisodia, who joined BJP along with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, after breaking away from Congress, also threw shades at the working of previous Civil Aviation Ministers. On the question regarding increasing air connectivity in small cities in the coming days, Sisodia said, "everyone knows the condition of the aviation department was bad. But ever since Jyotiraditya Scindia took over the Ministry of Civil Aviation, things are getting better. Hardly anyone else can do the work that Scindia has done in such a short span of time in this field." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)