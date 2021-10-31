Left Menu

One killed, 15 injured in Pemex pipeline blast in central Mexico

At least one person was killed and over a dozen were injured when a pipeline of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) exploded in the central Mexican state of Puebla after it was breached by suspected fuel thieves, authorities said on Sunday. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Twitter one person had so far died and 15 more were injured by the overnight blast in the San Pablo Xochimehuacan municipality, adding that some 1,400 rescue workers had been mobilized.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 31-10-2021 21:33 IST
One killed, 15 injured in Pemex pipeline blast in central Mexico
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Twitter one person had so far died and 15 more were injured by the overnight blast in the San Pablo Xochimehuacan municipality, adding that some 1,400 rescue workers had been mobilized. In a news conference hosted by the state government of Puebla, officials said that within a radius of 1 kilometer of the explosion, around 2,000 people had been evacuated.

Puebla's governor, Miguel Barbosa, said the blast was sparked by a gas leak caused by an illegal fuel tap. Lopez Obrador said the fire was under control.

