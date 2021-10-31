Germany's Merkel calls G20 result a good signal for Glasgow
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-10-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 21:48 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that a G20 agreement on limiting global warming is a good signal for the United Nations climate summit in Scotland.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, she welcomed a pledge to halt coal financing and said leaders must address how a transfer to other energy sources will affect Africa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Scotland
- Rome
- Africa
- German
- United Nations
- Angela Merkel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tens of thousands demonstrate in Rome against neo-fascists
Scotland Yard probes Islamist terror link to British MP’s fatal stabbing
CSA congratulates all South African players for IPL win, after facing criticism
Scotland Yard probes Islamist terror link to British MP’s fatal stabbing
Africa's largest film festival kicks off in Burkina Faso