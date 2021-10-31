Left Menu

Germany's Merkel calls G20 result a good signal for Glasgow

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-10-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 21:48 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that a G20 agreement on limiting global warming is a good signal for the United Nations climate summit in Scotland.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, she welcomed a pledge to halt coal financing and said leaders must address how a transfer to other energy sources will affect Africa.

