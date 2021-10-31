Left Menu

700 kgs of 'foul smelling' khoya seized ahead of Diwali in Delhi

Adulterated, unhygienic and foul smelling khoya dairy product is often seen being sold into the market during the festive season.To ensure there is no adulteration in food materials during Diwali, the Food Safety Department had on Thursday formed a special task force to check such practices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 22:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government's Food Safety Department on Sunday seized 700 kg of 'foul smelling' 'khoya' during a surprise check at two wholesale markets here, officials said. According to officials, surprise checks were conducted by teams of a task force constituted by the Food and Safety Department at Mori Gate khoya Mandi near Kashmere Gate and Sanjay Market near Chandni Chowk here and 'foul quality' khoya was seized.

They said 200 kg khoya was seized from Moro Gate and 500 kg from Sanjay Market.

''700 kg (200kg + 500 kg) of perishable foul smelling khoya seized by the task force team from khoya mandi auction site, Mori Gate and from Sanjay Market, Bagh Diwar respectively,'' the Department of Food Safety said in a tweet on Sunday evening. Khoya is widely used in preparation of a number of sweets. Adulterated, unhygienic and foul smelling khoya (dairy product) is often seen being sold into the market during the festive season.

To ensure there is no adulteration in food materials during Diwali, the Food Safety Department had on Thursday formed a special task force to check such practices. The task force have two teams of officials who have been tasked to gather information about food adulteration practices and crackdown upon offenders.

These teams are tasked with conducting surprise inspections of wholesale markets and shops to check for the adulteration of food items, specially for the materials used in the festive season such as milk, Khoya, paneer, ghee and oil.

The Food and Safety Department has issued a helpline 1800113921 and email ID cess.delhi@nic.in for the public to share information related to food safety, adulteration and non-compliance of norms.

