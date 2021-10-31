Left Menu

Gujarat: 5 held in connection with 2 attack incidents in Kutch

Five people were arrested on Saturday in Gujarat's Kutch in connection with two attack incidents, informed Kutch (East) Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayur Patil.

Five people were arrested in Kutch, Gujarat.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were arrested on Saturday in Gujarat's Kutch in connection with two attack incidents, informed Kutch (East) Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayur Patil. All the accused were arrested in connection with two attack incidents that occurred on Tuesday, at Ner village.

"The first clash took place when cattle of the Rabari community entered Jagabhai's farmland and the second clash occurred at Jagabhai's hose," SP Patil said. "The case is being presented as an attack against a community or caste on media and social media, however the allegation is yet far from the facts that are presented so far. A total of 12 teams have been formed to nab the remaining accused. Probe is on," Patil said. (ANI)

