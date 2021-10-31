Direct flights from Indore to Prayagraj, Jodhpur, Surat begins today

Left Menu

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 31-10-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 23:37 IST
Three flights launched from Indore to Prayagraj, Jodhpur and Surat from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/JM_Scindia). Image Credit: ANI
Three direct flights from Indore to Prayagraj, Jodhpur and Surat were launched on Sunday from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore. The flights were flagged off by the Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, virtually from Delhi.

Tweeting about the event, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Virtually launched direct flights from Indore to Surat, Jodhpur and Prayagraj today. With this, the citizens of all these places will get the ease of transportation as well as commercial benefits." In the program organised at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport, Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsi Silawat, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani flagged off the first passenger of the Prayagraj flight while giving the ticket.

On this occasion, Minister Silawat said, "Indore is the economic capital of Madhya Pradesh. I thank Jyotiraditya Scindia who is fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Surat trades in textiles and diamonds, Jodhpur is the city of tourism, Prayagraj is the city of religious culture, to which Indore has been linked now." Indore MP Shankar Lalwani said that they have requested the Union Minister for Aviation to start cargo for farmers.

"Using the old airport for multi-level parking and VIP movement, it should be declared as a State Hangar. Apart from this, the flights for Dehradun, Haridwar should be started from Indore, while there has been a demand to increase the frequency of Dubai flights from the city," MP Lalwani said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

