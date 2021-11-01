Left Menu

France's Macron praises G-20 progress on climate

The French leader acknowledged that more efforts are needed to reach the goal set in the 2015 Paris climate accord of holding the global average increase in temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit over pre-industrial times.Now, all the work will focus on getting additional efforts from China, from other emerging countries, from Russia, in order to keep going in the right direction, Macron said.Indeed, we must get the G-20 economies to do more on the coal energy in their countrys energy mix.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 01-11-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 00:05 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron called the Group of 20 summit in Rome "a success" that delivered results, especially on climate change issues, "despite many division" between nations.

Macron said the two-day summit provided an opportunity ''to revive convergence" among the world's largest economies ahead of the much larger United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland that got underway as the G-20 meeting ended on Sunday. The French leader acknowledged that more efforts are needed to reach the goal set in the 2015 Paris climate accord of holding the global average increase in temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius ( 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial times.

"Now, all the work will focus on getting additional efforts from China, from other emerging countries, from Russia, in order to keep going in the right direction," Macron said.

"Indeed, we must get the G-20 economies to do more on the coal energy in their country's energy mix. That's the next step," he added. "We didn't reach it here...That was not realistic."

