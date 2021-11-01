Left Menu

Amit Shah inaugurates 4.18 km long elevated corridor in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated 4.18 kilometres long elevated corridor from Gota Flyover to Science City Box in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 01-11-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 10:15 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating 4.18 km long elevated corridor in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated 4.18 kilometres long elevated corridor from Gota Flyover to Science City Box in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present on the occasion.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah launched the Dairy Sahakar scheme at Gujarat's Anand with the overall objectives of doubling the farmers' income and Atmanirbhar Bharat. He also addressed Amul's 75th foundation day in Anand. Shah also addressed the 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' (National Unity Day) programme at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

