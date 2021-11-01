Left Menu

Basavaraj Bommai attends Karnataka formation day celebrations in Bengaluru

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-11-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 10:27 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took part in the 66th Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. On the occasion of the state's formation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greeting to the people of the state and said that Karnataka is at the forefront of outstanding research and enterprise.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava. Karnataka has made a special mark due to the innovative zeal of its people. The state is at the forefront of outstanding research and enterprise. May Karnataka scale newer heights of success in the times to come," tweeted the Prime Minister. Apart from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry also celebrate their formation day today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

