J&K declares Oct 23-24 rain, snowfall 'state specific natural disaster'
- Country:
- India
In a major relief to the farmers affected by the recent inclement weather, Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared heavy spell of rainfall and snowfall on October 23 and 24 as state specific natural disaster under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms.
In an order, Nazim Zai Khan, Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, said a total of nine districts – six in Jammu and three in Kashmir – would be covered under the state specific calamity for the purpose of providing relief to the affected families and departments from SDRF.
"Sanction is hereby accorded to declare the spell of heavy rainfall/heavy snowfall during the period of 23rd and 24th of October, 2021 as 'State Specific Calamity' in-terms of para 3 (ii) of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) …for purpose of providing relief to the affected families and departments from SDRF," Khan said in his order late Sunday evening.
The order said Jammu, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Reasi, Samba and Kathua in Jammu division and Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian in Kashmir are the districts, which would be covered under the declaration.
Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorm lashed wide parts of Jammu division on October 23, causing massive damage to the standing crops, while orchardists in south Kashmir districts suffered immense loss due to untimely snowfall.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Two more labourers shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir; Police to bring non-resident workers in Valley to camps of security forces
Two more labourers from Bihar shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir; Police to bring non-resident workers in Valley to camps of security forces
25-30 trekkers rescued from Gangotri trek by SDRF
Uttarakhand Police, SDRF set up disaster relief camp for flood-affected people in Udham Singh Nagar
Sambalpur university to have modern research facility