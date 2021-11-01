Left Menu

Wankhede reaches Delhi to meet Chairman of National Commission for SC today

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, on Monday has reached Delhi to meet Chairman National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Vijay Sampla, informed NCB officials.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-11-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 12:26 IST
Wankhede reaches Delhi to meet Chairman of National Commission for SC today
NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, on Monday has reached Delhi to meet Chairman National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Vijay Sampla, informed NCB officials. Wankhede's visit to Delhi has come after Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik levelled various allegations on him and accused him of using a fake certificate to secure a government job.

" He has come here to present his subject before the Commission. We will see and verify his documents," said Subhash Ramnath Pardhi, member, National Commission for Scheduled Castes. Nawab Malik had alleged that Sameer Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021