Saudi Arabia backs 'affordable price' for energy - Saudi Press Agency
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-11-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 13:24 IST
Saudi Arabia has stressed the importance of ensuring affordable prices for energy at the G20 meeting in Italy, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.
The agency cited comments made on Sunday by Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.
