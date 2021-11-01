Left Menu

Saudi Arabia backs 'affordable price' for energy - Saudi Press Agency

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-11-2021
Saudi Arabia backs 'affordable price' for energy - Saudi Press Agency
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Saudi Arabia has stressed the importance of ensuring affordable prices for energy at the G20 meeting in Italy, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agency cited comments made on Sunday by Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.

