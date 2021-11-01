Left Menu

Japan power prices hit near 10-month high

Electricity prices in Japan rose to their highest in nearly 10 months on Monday, amid elevated global prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal — the main fuels to supply country's $150 billion power market. While coal and LNG prices have pulled back from records in Asia, they remain high just as Japanese buyers are tempted back into the spot market to keep stocks high for the coming winter season and the resultant higher demand.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-11-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 13:47 IST
Japan power prices hit near 10-month high
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Electricity prices in Japan rose to their highest in nearly 10 months on Monday, amid elevated global prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal — the main fuels to supply country's $150 billion power market.

While coal and LNG prices have pulled back from records in Asia, they remain high just as Japanese buyers are tempted back into the spot market to keep stocks high for the coming winter season and the resultant higher demand. On Monday, prices for delivery of electricity early on Tuesday morning reached 55 yen ($0.48) per kilowatt hour (kWh) the highest since late-January.

Traders said higher LNG prices were starting to filter through to the local power market. Japanese buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are scouting for cargoes to ensure they have adequate supplies of the super-chilled fuel to meet peak heating demand this winter, industry sources told Reuters late last week.

Elevated electricity prices in recent weeks are reviving memories of last winter when prices hit record highs and Japan's grid nearly failed in the worst energy crisis for the country since the Fukushima disaster. Energy prices across the world have been hitting records or multi-year highs as economies from Europe to Asia recover from the pandemic but face lingering supply chain and other disruptions.

($1 = 114.3400 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021