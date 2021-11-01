Left Menu

Kerala schools reopen after long Covid-19 break

Schools in Kerala reopened with Education Minister V Sivankutty inaugurating a school reopening function 'Praveshanolsavam' at Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 01-11-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 13:52 IST
Kerala schools reopen after long Covid-19 break
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Schools in Kerala reopened with Education Minister V Sivankutty inaugurating a school reopening function 'Praveshanolsavam' at Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram. The schools have been reopened on Monday after closing due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The physical classes for classes 1st to 7th, 10th and 12th resumed from today in a staggered manner.

"Classes will be conducted in compliance with covid protocols. Ahead of school reopening, classrooms and schools were cleaned and sanitized. Two students will be allowed to sit on a bench. Students will be allowed to enter after checking their body temperature. Education Minister V Sivankutty said in a release, "24,300 thermal scanners were distributed to schools."

All schools have been stocked with sanitisers, soaps and hand wash. "2.85 crores has been given to the schools for the purchase of sanitisers and soaps. An amount of Rs 105.5 crores has been provided to the schools in advance for the mid-day food programme," he said.

He further added, "Most of the teachers and school staff were vaccinated, but 2,609 staff including teachers and non-teachers staff yet to get the vaccine. Doctors services are also ensured over there in schools and despite this, the offline classes for 8, 9 and 11 standards will start from November 15." Meanwhile, police officials are also taking care of school reopening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021