Amit Shah offers prayers at Hanuman temple in Gujarat's Salangpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday offered prayers at Shree Kashtabhanjan Dev Hanuman Temple in Gujarat's Salangpur. Earlier today, he inaugurated 4.18 kilometres long elevated corridor from Gota Flyover to Science City Box in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present on the occasion. Shah on Sunday launched the Dairy Sahakar scheme at Gujarat's Anand with the overall objectives of doubling the farmers' income and Atmanirbhar Bharat. He also addressed Amul's 75th foundation day in Anand.

The Home Minister also addressed the 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' (National Unity Day) programme at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Sunday. Notably, Shah was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019 from Gandhinagar constituency. Earlier, he was elected as Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat in 2017. (ANI)

