Left Menu

Amit Shah offers prayers at Hanuman temple in Gujarat's Salangpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday offered prayers at Shree Kashtabhanjan Dev Hanuman Temple in Gujarat's Salangpur.

ANI | Botad (Gujarat) | Updated: 01-11-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 14:13 IST
Amit Shah offers prayers at Hanuman temple in Gujarat's Salangpur
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at temple in Salangpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday offered prayers at Shree Kashtabhanjan Dev Hanuman Temple in Gujarat's Salangpur. Earlier today, he inaugurated 4.18 kilometres long elevated corridor from Gota Flyover to Science City Box in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present on the occasion. Shah on Sunday launched the Dairy Sahakar scheme at Gujarat's Anand with the overall objectives of doubling the farmers' income and Atmanirbhar Bharat. He also addressed Amul's 75th foundation day in Anand.

The Home Minister also addressed the 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' (National Unity Day) programme at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Sunday. Notably, Shah was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019 from Gandhinagar constituency. Earlier, he was elected as Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat in 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021