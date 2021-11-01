Mangalsutra ad controversy: Narottam Mishra warns Sabyasachi not to repeat 'obscene' campaigns

After Fashion designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee retracted his label's advertisement campaign of a Mangalsutra collection, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra warned Sabyasachi of action if he tries to repeat 'obscene' campaign. Speaking to the media in Bhopal on Monday, Mishra said, "Sabyasachi Mukherjee has withdrawn the objectionable advertisement after my post. If he repeats such a thing, then direct action will be taken, no warning will be given."

He further appealed to him and those like him to not hurt the sentiments of people. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Mishra had termed the campaign as "highly objectionable and hurtful" and demanded Sabyasachi to withdraw it.

"I have warned earlier as well. I am personally warning designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and giving him a 24-hour ultimatum. If this objectionable and obscene advertisement is not withdrawn within 24 hours, then a case will be registered against him and legal action will be taken. The police force will be sent for the action," said Mishra in a video message that he posted on Twitter. Following this warning, the popular Indian fashion designer took to Instagram on Sunday and issued a statement on behalf of the firm stating that they are "deeply saddened" that the advertisement campaign "offended" a section of society.

The label's advertisement campaign of Mangalsutra, a traditional necklace worn by married Hindu women, had featured intimate portraits of women and men. (ANI)

