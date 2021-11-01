Left Menu

Ram Chandra Prasad Singh visits National Academy of Direct Taxes Nagpur

On Sunday, the 31st Oct. 2021, he visited NADT where he was taken to Archives Section in Administrative Building in NADT Campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 14:22 IST
Ram Chandra Prasad Singh visits National Academy of Direct Taxes Nagpur
Shri Singh is a retired IAS officer of 1984 Batch UP cadre, having served over 25 years across various capacities and domains. Image Credit: Twitter(@RCP_Singh)
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Hon'ble Minister of Steel visited the National Academy of Direct Taxes, Nagpur yesterday. He was received in the Academy by the Principal Director General (Training), Smt. Ruby Srivastava and other faculty members of the Academy.

On Sunday, the 31st Oct. 2021, he visited NADT where he was taken to Archives Section in Administrative Building in NADT Campus. The Archives contains and displays the history of training in the Income Tax Department. Later, he was also taken on a conducted tour of the Academy premises. The Hon'ble Minister also addressed the faculty members and shared his words of wisdom.

At the outset, the Hon'ble Minister congratulated the Team NADT for its infrastructure development and its impact on the training environment provided by NADT. Shri Singh also highlighted the importance of training for trainees & people from all walks of life and also briefly spoke about training perspectives as regards sharing of best practices; attitudinal training; interactive training and sharing the latest position of law. He emphasized the role of trainers as motivators who would ensure physical as well as mental development

Shri Singh is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 Batch UP cadre, having served over 25 years across various capacities and domains. Shri Singh held key positions in State and Centre. He was District Magistrate of Rampur, Barabanki, Hamirpur and Fatehpur in UP for four years consecutively, GM UP Handloom Corporation, and Additional CEO, Greater Noida Authority, Uttar Pradesh, in 2001-2005.

Before joining IAS in UP cadre, Shri Singh was appointed in the Indian Revenue Service and had undergone training in the National Academy of Direct Taxes, Nagpur, with the 1982 Batch of Indian Revenue Service. After taking voluntary retirement from IAS in 2010, he joined active politics and was elected to Rajya Sabha in June 2010. Since then, he has made a significant contribution to policymaking and governance at the national level, as a member of prestigious Committees of Parliament. He served as a Member of Standing Committees on Railways, DoPT and Home, and of Consultative Committees on External Affairs and Home. From September 2018 to May 2019, Shri Singh served as Chairman of, Committee on Industry.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021