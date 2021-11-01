Ram Chandra Prasad Singh visits National Academy of Direct Taxes Nagpur

Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Hon'ble Minister of Steel visited the National Academy of Direct Taxes, Nagpur yesterday. He was received in the Academy by the Principal Director General (Training), Smt. Ruby Srivastava and other faculty members of the Academy.

On Sunday, the 31st Oct. 2021, he visited NADT where he was taken to Archives Section in Administrative Building in NADT Campus. The Archives contains and displays the history of training in the Income Tax Department. Later, he was also taken on a conducted tour of the Academy premises. The Hon'ble Minister also addressed the faculty members and shared his words of wisdom.

At the outset, the Hon'ble Minister congratulated the Team NADT for its infrastructure development and its impact on the training environment provided by NADT. Shri Singh also highlighted the importance of training for trainees & people from all walks of life and also briefly spoke about training perspectives as regards sharing of best practices; attitudinal training; interactive training and sharing the latest position of law. He emphasized the role of trainers as motivators who would ensure physical as well as mental development

Shri Singh is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 Batch UP cadre, having served over 25 years across various capacities and domains. Shri Singh held key positions in State and Centre. He was District Magistrate of Rampur, Barabanki, Hamirpur and Fatehpur in UP for four years consecutively, GM UP Handloom Corporation, and Additional CEO, Greater Noida Authority, Uttar Pradesh, in 2001-2005.

Before joining IAS in UP cadre, Shri Singh was appointed in the Indian Revenue Service and had undergone training in the National Academy of Direct Taxes, Nagpur, with the 1982 Batch of Indian Revenue Service. After taking voluntary retirement from IAS in 2010, he joined active politics and was elected to Rajya Sabha in June 2010. Since then, he has made a significant contribution to policymaking and governance at the national level, as a member of prestigious Committees of Parliament. He served as a Member of Standing Committees on Railways, DoPT and Home, and of Consultative Committees on External Affairs and Home. From September 2018 to May 2019, Shri Singh served as Chairman of, Committee on Industry.

(With Inputs from PIB)