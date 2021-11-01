Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira cheers 'positive' Erdogan-Biden meeting; EM stocks fall again

Emerging market shares fell for a fifth straight session on Monday as weak factory output data from China dented sentiment, while Turkey's lira firmed after Ankara and Washington agreed to form a joint mechanism to strengthen ties. The lira outperformed EM peers, rising 0.7% after a 7.6% drop in October on tensions with the West and monetary policy uncertainty.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 14:33 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira cheers 'positive' Erdogan-Biden meeting; EM stocks fall again
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Emerging market shares fell for a fifth straight session on Monday as weak factory output data from China dented sentiment, while Turkey's lira firmed after Ankara and Washington agreed to form a joint mechanism to strengthen ties.

The lira outperformed EM peers, rising 0.7% after a 7.6% drop in October on tensions with the West and monetary policy uncertainty. U.S. President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held talks in "a very positive atmosphere" on the sidelines of the G20 summit, a senior Turkish official said.

Tensions between the two nations have ratcheted up over Turkey's purchase of Russian defence systems, and human rights. Days after narrowly averting a diplomatic crisis over jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, Biden told Erdogan his request for F-16 fighter jets had to go through a process in the United States, while Erdogan said his counterpart was "positive" towards the jet sale.

But Credit Suisse analyst Berna Bayazitoglu warned that the readout suggested the two leaders had not been able to bridge their differences during the meeting. South Africa's rand fell 0.8% in thin holiday trade as citizens started voting on Monday in municipal elections, with the ruling African National Congress facing discontent over poor services and stark inequality.

Most other EM currencies fell as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting set to end on Wednesday, with the bank expected to start tapering pandemic-related stimulus. "The (Fed) meeting this week has taper effectively priced in. Expectations are growing for some signal on rate hikes, although we think the (Fed) will still de-couple hikes from taper," Mizuho analysts said.

MSCI's index of EM shares fell 0.4% with heavyweight China blue-chips and Hong Kong shares down 0.4% and 0.9%, respectively. Power shortages and rising costs weighed on production in Chinese factories last month, data showed, while leisure and tourism businesses are feeling the bite of the country's zero tolerance for COVID-19.

Factory activity in most other Asian economies grew. "Some divergence in growth trajectories between the U.S. and the rest of the world could continue to keep the USD supported on dips, especially ahead of the FOMC policy decision," Maybank strategists said.

Elsewhere, Russia's manufacturing activity expanded in October for the first time since May, while it slowed in Turkey. Russia on Sunday reported 40,993 new COVID-19 infections, its highest single-day case tally since the start of the pandemic. Along with falling oil prices, the rouble hit over two-week lows. Russian stocks, however, snapped a four-session losing streak, lifted by a rally in financial and energy shares.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco inched lower a day after it rose 0.4% on upbeat quarterly earnings. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021