Air quality likely to remain in 'poor' category till Nov 4 in Delhi: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that air quality in the national capital is expected to remain in 'poor' category till November 4.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:14 IST
VK Soni, Scientist of IMD Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that air quality in the national capital is expected to remain in 'poor' category till November 4. Speaking to ANI, VK Soni, scientist of IMD Delhi said, "Till November 4, air quality is expected to be in 'poor' category."

"It could dip to 'very poor' category on November 5 to 6 due to northwesterly winds and bursting of crackers," he added. The scientist further stated that the minimum temperature in Delhi will remain between 13-15 degrees Celcius for the next three days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

